Local Government elections to restore true democracy: Nalumisa

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the return of Local Government elections will ensure a fair, transparent process and restore true democracy at the municipal level.

Nalumisa says amendments have been made to the Local Government Act to align with the Electoral Act, ensuring proper systems are in place ahead of the elections.

He says the public is now awaiting the official announcement of the election date, with a joint launch by the Fiji Elections Office and the Ministry set to outline the way forward.

Nalumisa adds that following Cabinet approval last year, the Ministry has been carrying out nationwide civic awareness and education campaigns.

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He says outreach programmes are targeting residents across municipalities to help them understand the importance of Local Government elections and the role councils play in national development.

Nalumisa stresses that the return of elections will transfer decision-making power back to the people, allowing residents to elect leaders they believe are capable of managing their municipalities.

He says this is about giving communities a direct voice in governance and strengthening accountability at the local level.

Nalumisa adds that delivering Local Government elections was a key promise by the Coalition Government, and confirms that polls will be held before the end of this year.

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