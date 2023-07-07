LCC confident in completing Lautoka Pool

Lautoka City residents can finally look forward to utilizing the long-awaited swimming pool, as the project’s completion is now in progress.

Council CEO Mohammad Khan is assuring the community that following the allocation of $4.5m in the national budget, efforts are underway to finalize the pool’s construction, which is expected to be a significant boon for the city.

Khan remains steadfast in his commitment to delivering an Olympic standard swimming pool to Lautoka City.

Article continues after advertisement

“As you can see the pool is basically complete, the procurement and installation of the filtration systems, the three-phase power and associated accessories that come with the swimming pool.”

He says the completion of the state-of-the-art facility is expected to bring immense benefits to the community, both in terms of sporting opportunities and recreational enjoyment.

Khan says with works now underway, the projected timeline for completing the Lautoka Swimming Pool is set at 10 to 11 months.

There will be no major changes to the initial project as works will continue from where it was left off in 2020.

The initial project had an estimated cost of $2 million however, this increased by almost ten million dollars following changes in the scope of work.