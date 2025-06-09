Land access and climate threaten farming sector

[file photo]

Agriculture sector is facing persistent challenges, with farmers struggling against limited land access, high logistical costs, and barriers that hinder youth and women from fully participating in agribusiness.

While delivering his ministerial statement in parliament today, Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says climate change and evolving market demands are intensifying these pressures, raising concerns over food security.

He says these hurdles have long held back the sector, preventing smallholder farms from growing into profitable and sustainable enterprises.

Tunabuna highlights that women, who play a central role in household and community food security, often face exclusion from training, finance, and decision-making, while young people lack clear pathways from ideas to markets.

“If we fail to equip our agriculture sector with the tools of innovation and resilience, we risk stagnation, food insecurity and economic vulnerabilities. In contrast, if we seize this moment, if we back our youth, if we invest in the women and if we support our MSMEs, we will witness a transformation.”

Independent MP Rinesh Sharma emphasizes the urgent need for policy reforms, including securing agricultural land, supporting youth-led enterprises, and promoting local production to reduce reliance on imports.

Sharma stresses that investing in farmers, women, and youth is key to transforming rural communities, generating employment, and ensuring long-term food security and economic resilience.

