Key areas discussed at WTO

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica met with World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva, Switzerland, this week to just discuss some areas of common interest and certainly how Fiji can benefit from the WTO.

While congratulating Fiji for a successful trade policy review, Okonjo-Iweala was pleased to discuss some of the critical economic and trade issues underlying the Fijian economy.

She adds ocean economy and fisheries subsidy-centered discussions were also held.

“Two negotiations: ratification of fisheries and agriculture services. These are areas where Fiji is working hard to diversify its economy, and we’re, of course, there to see how we can be supportive of that. But an absolute pleasure.”

Fiji took part in the 4th Review of Fiji’s Trade Policy by the WTO, where the Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica presented and discussed Fiji’s trade and investment policies and our future development aspirations.

Kamikamica emphasized that with a relatively small yet vibrant domestic market, they understand that Fiji’s pathway to progress lies in our ability to embrace global connections, harnessing the potential of international trade.