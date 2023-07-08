Investigation still underway into Ferris wheel incident

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says all amusement rides at the Vodafone Arena for the Fiji Showcase event had been certified by the National Occupations Health and Safety (OHS) Service prior to commencing operations.

Singh comments come following an incident last week, where a 21-year-old woman passed away and two others admitted at the CWM Hospital in serious condition.

The Minister says under OHS requirements, inspectorates thoroughly follow stringent standard operating procedures prior to any amusement rides installations.

He adds this includes the evaluation of the number of rides, its design and layout as the proposed sites with the organizers, amusement ride operators and facility owners.

According to the minister, the stringent procedure includes conducting initial ground inspections using standardized checklists of all the rides’ individual components such as transmissions, drives, seats, bolts and nuts, lock pins, springs, lock washers, wires, fasteners and rollers.

Singh says the amusement rides are then put through operational tests including load test, as well as the conduct of awareness training to the amusement rides owners, workers and operators and their “duty of care” in ensuring the health and safety of all riders and the general public.”

Singh assures the public that all the rides are thoroughly inspected and tested prior to any operations and further reiterates that investigations are continuing by both the National OHS Service and the Fiji Police Force.

The Ministry has conducted interviews with the injured patrons and the operator and have yet to interview a few key witnesses.

Singh says the preliminary investigation is expected to be completed by early next week before commencing with a full investigation.