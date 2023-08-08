Young people called to action against climate change

Fiji National University Professor Mosese Natuilagilagi has challenged the youths to take up the climate fight.

He made the comment at the International Youth Day celebration at the Fiji National University, Nasinu Campus.

Natuilagilagi says many of our resources are being affected due to climate change, and young people must get involved in the fight against climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“Youth participation is unnoticed in Fiji nowadays and I believe that youths are able to come up with innovative ideas that can actually sustain our environment and I believe that youths should speak up”

The theme “Green Skills for Youth, A Sustainable World of Integrity” encourages youths to combat climate change.

Student Lucy Tifere says youth participation is unnoticed in Fiji.

“Youth participation is unnoticed in Fiji now a days and I believe that youths are able to come up with innovative ideas that can actually sustain our environment and I believe that youths should speak up”

The celebration by FNU and Integrity Fiji focuses on integrating green skills into young people’s lives to understand sustainable development and promote ethical practices.