First batch of students graduate from OIT

Women’s empowerment took centre stage at the Oceania Institute of Technology’s first graduation ceremony, held at Challenge Plaza in Nadi today.

Of the graduates under the micro-qualifications programme, 84 percent were women, highlighting significant progress in expanding educational and employment opportunities for females.

In a modest but milestone event, 242 students graduated after gaining skills in vocational numeracy and literacy, tourism, arts, and business.

OIT is a newly established institution under Oceania Education and Technology Solutions. It was formed after recognising that more than 50 percent of jobs in Fiji fall within the Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector.

Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Hasmukh Lal says the institute aims to address unmet skills demands in both the private sector and government commercial entities, while supporting the Pacific region’s workforce needs.

He says with increasing global labour mobility, it is vital to train people who can pursue further education and achieve financial independence.

The institute recorded a 99 percent completion rate for its first cohort, marking a strong start towards achieving its long-term objectives.

Lal also confirmed plans to expand OIT’s academic offerings, with Certificate, Diploma and Advanced Diploma programmes currently awaiting registration.

“We have applied for the registration of programs, which we are awaiting, and once we get the registration of programs, then we’ll be offering certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas in tourism, hospitality, ICT, engineering, business and commerce, and education.”

Chief guest and representative of the Tui Nadi, Samuela Tuidraki, highlighted the importance of such programmes and called on the government to continue supporting and strengthening policies that promote similar initiatives.

