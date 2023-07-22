Fiji-UK relations strengthen

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has welcomed the United Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening ties with Fiji.

Rabuka had meaningful discussions with the UK’s Minister of State for Armed Forces, James Heappey, covering a wide range of issues.

Part of the discussions was defence, security, peace and stability, trade, economy, climate change, and disaster risk resilience-centred.

The Prime Minister also emphasizes the need to strengthen people-to-people ties, particularly with 1500 Fijians serving in the British Armed Forces and a large Fijian diaspora in the UK who now call the UK home.

Rabuka commends the UK’s ongoing support to Fiji through initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood and well-being of communities in Fiji, complementing Fiji’s development priorities.

He has also welcomed the commitment to increase opportunities for more Fijians to join the British Armed Forces and RFMF personnel to undertake professional military training in the UK.

Heappey says both countries share a long history and view the security challenges in the South Pacific in very similar ways.

He says the UK looks forward to working with Fiji and other partners in the region to tackle those threats.