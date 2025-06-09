Fiji eyes greater gains from Tuna through local processing

[file photo]

Fiji is taking bold steps to retain more economic value from its tuna industry by increasing local processing and export of Fijian-branded tuna products.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu told Parliament that while the Pacific region harvests around 1.5 million tonnes of tuna annually, most of it is processed offshore, causing Pacific nations to lose out on jobs and revenue.

“When raw materials are exported offshore for processing, we miss out on job opportunities, equitable wealth creation and the transfer of technology.”

Fiji remains one of the few Pacific Island countries with a fully domesticated longline fleet and onshore processing plants, giving it a competitive edge in exporting to markets such as Japan, the USA, and the European Union.

She adds the government will now invest further in the tuna value chain, including high-value seafood exports, to create employment and strengthen Fiji’s position as a Pacific fisheries hub.

Bainivalu says the two-day 9th Pacific Tuna Forum that was held in the country, co-hosted by Fiji and Papua New Guinea, emphasized innovation, equity, and sustainable trade in shaping the future of Pacific fisheries.

