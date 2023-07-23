Fiji committed to diversity

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu. [ File Photo]

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, proudly expressed Fiji’s commitment to embracing its diversity at the 8th Melanesian Spearhead Group Ministers of Culture and Arts meeting.

Vasu stated that while his ministry focuses on the welfare of the indigenous people, he emphasizes the importance of inclusivity.

He encouraged a collaborative approach, promoting cross-cultural interactions and providing learning opportunities for Fiji’s diverse ethnic communities.

“It is our duty to provide the necessary support to our people, communities, and traditional institutions in whatever form to enhance their role in perpetuating our culture and tradition. I believe that one way this mechanism can be enhanced is if our traditional leaders, our chiefs, our big men, and the forums they present are supported.”

The Minister also highlighted the invaluable contributions of those hailing from Vanuatu and Solomon Islands and living in Fiji.

He pointed out that their narratives and historical trends have played a vital role in shaping Fiji’s cultural landscape.