Fiji Airways makes aviation history with APEX award

Fiji Airways, has won the APEX World Class Airline for 2026 Award – the most prestigious recognition in global aviation.

This awards places Fiji Airways among the Top 10 Airlines in the World.

It is the smallest airline by fleet size ever to earn this honour, and the only airline in Oceania to be recognised.

In a world dominated by global airline giants with extensive resources and vast fleet sizes, Fiji Airways has had to punch far above its weight to compete and grow.

The airlines’ journey to World Class was driven by its determination to have a place on the world stage, to differentiate itself, and to prove that a small airline from a small island nation can soar with the very best.

The APEX World Class Award is judged through a rigorous process that combined independent audits with global passenger feedback, measuring excellence across safety, sustainability, well-being, service, and customer experience.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says winning World Class was not an accolade achieved overnight.

Viljeon says it was the product of a relentless, end-to-end transformation of their people, products, service and more.

He further states that achieving this recognition required one of the most extensive transformation efforts in the airline’s history.

It meant a complete overhaul of the inflight experience, procuring brand new galley and service equipment, building new supply chains for freshly sourced produce, working with local Fiji businesses and manufacturers, both small and large, and introducing an entirely new suite of premium products onboard.

The airline worked closely with both existing and new caterers and suppliers in Fiji and around the world, expecting them to rise to the same world class standards Fiji Airways was setting for themselves.

Viljeon says months were spent developing the Pacific Rim-inspired cuisine and redesigning every part of the service flow, while hundreds of cabin crew underwent up to two weeks of intensive training each.

Sixteen of the best were selected to become World Class Trainers, completing a 10-week program before leading the training across the airline.

He says it was a massive undertaking that required months of preparation, dedication, and teamwork before the very first World Class flight took off.

Viljoen adds this recognition is a proud and historic moment for the airline and for Fiji.

In 2016, Fiji Airways was ranked outside the world’s Top 100 airlines.

Today, he states that through sheer grit, relentless innovation, and the unbreakable spirit of their people, the airline has have risen to be named one of the Top 10 Airlines in the World.

Viljeon adds that as they look ahead, Fiji Airways remains focused on constant innovation and raising the bar even higher.

