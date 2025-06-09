FEO launches nationwide teacher training for new elections curriculum

[Photo Credit: FEO]

The Fijian Elections Office, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, has begun conducting implementation workshops targeted at teachers.

These workshops are expected to continue across Fiji to prepare educators for the 2026 launch of a comprehensive elections curriculum.

The Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, says that the initiative represents a significant milestone in civic education.

Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa. [Photo Credit: FEO]

She adds before 2026, 100 per cent of secondary schools teaching Year 9 and 10 Social Science will be equipped to deliver democracy education as part of the curriculum.

“Through these sessions, we will engage with 112 schools, the remaining schools after our August pilot, with 67 schools. This means that before 2026, we will have engaged 100 per cent of schools in Fiji.”

Mataiciwa adds their goal is to implement the new elections curriculum and ensure that every teacher leaves this workshop empowered, confident, and ready to teach the new content for Year 9 and 10 Social Science.

She says that throughout the development process, the Ministry of Education has supported the FEO in engaging directly with secondary school teachers and students across Fiji, ensuring that this democratic and inclusive approach produces materials that genuinely support the needs of Fijian students in all divisions.

Over the coming weeks, the FEO will conduct implementation workshops in Suva, Lautoka, Rakiraki, and Savusavu.

