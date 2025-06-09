FCS strengthens drive to cut reoffending

[Photo Credit: FCS]

Rising rehabilitation challenges and repeat offending have prompted the Fiji Corrections Service to reinforce its focus on restorative justice through a renewed partnership with the Pacific Centre for Peacebuilding.

A new Memorandum of Understanding was signed this week at the Corrections National Headquarters in Suva to expand joint programs that promote reconciliation, healing, and rehabilitation across correctional facilities.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Sevuloni Naucukidi said the partnership, established in 2009, has been central to transforming inmates and preparing them for reintegration into society.

He says the renewed agreement strengthens efforts to rebuild relationships between offenders, victims, and communities.

Pacific Centre for Peacebuilding Executive Director Florence Swami states that the collaboration will deepen peacebuilding initiatives and provide training for corrections officers in restorative justice practices.

