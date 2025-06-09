FCS shifts focus to rehabilitation and reintegration

[file photo]

The Fiji Correction Services is shifting its focus from incarceration to rehabilitation and reintegration.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga highlighted that offenders are getting younger, face more drug and mental health issues, and have complex rehabilitation needs.

Turaga adds that the institution is enhancing rehabilitation efforts by educating inmates, providing vocational training, and offering psychological support to help them lead productive lives upon release.

The Minister says that with the institution marking its 150 years of service, it reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the local justice system.

“Reintegration, however, is the greatest test. It calls for partnership across government, especially with NGOs, churches, the private sector, and communities to help ex-offenders reintegrate into society with dignity.”

Turaga says the new Criminal Records Bill will help eligible former inmates reintegrate and travel overseas after serving long sentences.

However, Opposition MP Premila Kumar has raised concerns about current issues in correctional facilities, including nepotism, abuse of authority, and the misuse of the Fiji Correction Services Welfare and Sports Fund.

“There is unfair termination of senior staff. These are also very pertinent issues because if we want the workforce to do their job well, this matter needs to be looked at. And if we do not adopt an open merit recruitment process, this is what we end up with.”

Kumar adds that 150 years of corrections mean nothing if problems persist, including the issue of contraband.

