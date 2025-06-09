Family Planning Policy to boost people’s health, rights & future

[file photo]

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the National Family Planning Policy 2025–2030 offers a clear national vision to improve the health, rights, and futures of every individual and family.

He says the policy was developed after extensive consultations and collaboration with stakeholders, including practitioners, experts, frontline service providers, and ministry partners.

Dr. Lalabalavu notes that the policy was launched on July 21 this year and outlines four key national commitments.

He says the policy aims to ensure family planning services are accessible and inclusive, strengthen and revitalize the delivery of high-quality services that are available, acceptable, and affordable, and provided by skilled personnel at all health facilities.

Dr. Lalabalavu also adds that the policy seeks to improve health service delivery for vulnerable populations, including people with disabilities, and to integrate family planning into Fiji’s emergency preparedness, response, and recovery framework by 2030.

