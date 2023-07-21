HEC to improve quality of tertiary education

HEC Chair Steve Chand (left), Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu. [Source: Higher Education Commission - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji is looking at establishing a Vice Chancellor’s Committee.

This has been confirmed by Commission Chair Steve Chand as part of the series of activities they will be working on in the coming years.

Chand says they will engage stakeholders through networking events, stakeholder surveys, focus groups, and Expo as a collective journey towards success.

Article continues after advertisement

“For that to succeed, we will need the participation of people like yourselves. Through our vision and various forms of engagement, we want to understand the challenging and complex perspectives of our stakeholders and better serve their needs.”



HEC Chair Steve Chand.

HEC Director Dr. Rohit Kishore says to improve the quality of higher education and its relevance, a lot of review will be carried out.

He adds this will ensure the qualification standards meet the international qualification standards.