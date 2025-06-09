Education Act overhaul nears finish line

[file photo]

The review of Fiji’s outdated Education Act is on track, with the amended law expected in Parliament by August next year.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said public consultations were still ongoing and the Ministry was working to ensure that the new law reflects the views of all stakeholders.

He states that once consultations wrap up, the Ministry will validate submissions before finalizing proposed changes.

“After that we will present the amendments to Cabinet. After Cabinet then we will present it to Parliament for Parliamentary processes. We initially set a target to August 2025 for a review of the Act to be tabled in Parliament.”

Radrodro said the aim was to deliver a law that supports a modern, inclusive and future-focused education system.

The Act, which has guided education in Fiji since 1966 is being reviewed to align with current needs. Cabinet approved the review in September last year and public consultations began in May.

