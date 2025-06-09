Trio’s bail to be decided this Friday in drug case

From left: Peniasi Delai, Ginna Choi and Loganimaisino Baules.

Three individuals who were allegedly found in possession of Methamphetamine in Rewa Street in September will have their bail hearing this Friday.

Logamarcino Baules, Ginna Choi, and Peniasi Delai have engaged legal representation with Legal Aid and they sought time from the court to go through documents with their clients.

It is alleged that on September 23rd, the three were found in possession of 0.345 grams of methamphetamine.

Choi was also allegedly found with over $900 and foreign currency, while Baules has been identified as a prohibited immigrant.

The trio are reportedly linked to two other cases involving five individuals who were arrested separately and appeared in different courts last month.

The trio will take their plea on the 18th of this month.

