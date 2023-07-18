No conviction for Naidu as he seeks answers

Suva lawyer Richard Naidu in Court today.

Prominent Suva Lawyer Richard Naidu is experiencing a sense of relief now that the case against him has concluded and he has no conviction.

However, he remains determined to seek further clarification on why the case ended where it did and on what basis.

While Naidu is satisfied with the dismissal, he still intends to seek answers regarding how the case reached this point, which he plans to do in due course.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think there is still a question that I still want to raise with the authorities on how this case ever got to this point, but that is something I will do in the course of time.”

Initially, Naidu had been found guilty of contempt and scandalizing the court in November of the previous year. However, the situation took a turn today, as his case was ultimately dismissed.



Suva lawyer Richard Naidu.

The committal proceedings were initiated due to a post on Naidu’s Facebook page. In the post, he expressed his opinions regarding the judiciary in response to a case that occurred in February 2023.

The committal proceedings were initiated by the then Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, based on a Facebook post made by Naidu in February 2022.



Richard Naidu with his lawyer Jon Apted outside court today.

This is where Naidu had commented on the judiciary and ridiculed a presiding judicial officer for misspelling the word “injunction” as “injection.

After considering all the circumstances of the case, Justice Daniel Goundar decided not to record a conviction and dismissed the charge of contempt and scandalizing the court against Naidu.

Related Stories:

Richard Naidu a free man