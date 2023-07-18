Richard Naidu a free man

Suva lawyer Richard Naidu in Court today.

The Suva High Court has this morning set aside the case against prominent Suva Lawyer, Richard Naidu.

The Judge ruled that no conviction is to be recorded and the charge be dismissed.

Naidu was initially found guilty of contempt and scandalizing the court in November last year.

Richard Naidu with his lawyer Jon Apted in court today.

The committal proceedings had stemmed from a post on Naidu’s Facebook page, in which he made comments about the judiciary following a case in February.

The grounds of committal were that the Facebook post sought to ridicule the presiding judicial officer, for misspelling the word “injunction” as “injection”.

More to follow.