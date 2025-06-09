Consumers targeted in online fraud

[Photo: FILE]

Online shopping scams are on the rise, with social media platforms now posing the primary threat to consumers.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says over 100 complaints have been recorded this year, with nearly half involving scams where consumers paid but received nothing.

Shandil notes that while some reports relate to delayed or misrepresented products, 44 cases involve total financial loss through fraud.

She adds platforms such as Facebook Marketplace, TikTok and Instagram boutiques are emerging as major hotspots.

“It become so common because it’s this platform’s hyper fast viral nature and emphasis on impulse purchase can you know outpace the vetting processes and the new entrance to e-commerce may also be targeted.”

Shandil says consumers are often scammed with trending products, facing long delays, counterfeit items, or disappearing sellers.

“So direct transactions occur via DM with no platform oversight and the common scams you will notice on these platforms are again fake fashion and jewelry boutiques that takes the payment and never ship counterfeit goods and romance scams that eventually pivot to request for money.”

The council is urging consumers to remain vigilant, verify sellers carefully and avoid making payments through unsecured or untraceable channels.

