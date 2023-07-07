Concerns raised over students behavior

Timoci Bure

The Education Ministry has revealed that teachers are encountering significant difficulties in managing student behavior within schools.

Acting Permanent Secretary, Timoci Bure says a particular concern is the escalating issue of bullying, which has taken on a more violent nature.

He adds that the ministry has called for a comprehensive approach to tackle these problems effectively.

Article continues after advertisement

Bure says teachers are currently focusing their efforts on assisting students who display behavioral issues within the educational system.

“One of the common issues that we are getting from our school system is the issue of managing student’s behavior, especially issues of bullying and students becoming violent in the school.”

The Acting PS states that teachers undergo training to handle such situations, but he also emphasized the shared responsibility of parents and guardians in guiding students towards the right path.

“It’s not really intentionally just students trying to do what they should be trying to do in the school or trying to be someone in the school that’s when we have these kinds of issues.”

By adopting a holistic and collaborative approach, the Education Ministry hopes to create a safe and conducive learning environment for all students.