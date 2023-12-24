Calls for enhanced school programs to address sexual violence

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights in Fiji is advocating for more relevant and enhanced programs in schools to educate children about reporting child rape and sexual offenses.

This call comes in response to statistics from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which reveal 170 cases of such incidents involving victims under the age of 18 this year.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center highlights the prevalent stigma around reporting these matters.

Article continues after advertisement

Their reports show that over 90 percent of perpetrators were known to the victim, with over 70 percent being related to the victim.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali points out reasons why people hesitate to report such matters.

“Your community says not to report because the perpetrators are known and big men in the community to be respected, the patriarchs in the families and in our own families.”

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca confirms that there is a program that is attended by heads of schools.

“It’s called the Champions of Change program, empowering girls and engaging boys. It is critical that we, both young girls and young boys, know about the importance of self-respect and respecting each other.”

Kuruleca also welcomes effective collaboration from stakeholders in advocating such matters in all schools.