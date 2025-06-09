Byron Aviation to expand into healthcare manufacturing soon

Byron Aviation plans to expand into Fiji’s healthcare sector, with plans to manufacture essential medical equipment such as wheelchairs, stretchers, and oxygen masks locally.

The move comes as the company officially begins operations in Fiji this month, positioning itself as a growing player in both aviation services and manufacturing.

In a statement, Chief Executive Pravin Singh said the company aims to diversify its operations while building local capability in specialized industries.

“Beyond aviation, the company has plans to expand into the healthcare sector, manufacturing essential equipment such as wheelchairs, stretchers, and oxygen masks for hospitals bringing direct benefits to communities across Fiji.”

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In the aviation space, Byron Aviation will produce aircraft seat covers, oxygen masks, and sheet-metal components, while also supplying Ground Support Equipment (GSE). Plans are also underway to introduce RFID tracking for airport GSE, fully supported from Fiji, to boost operational efficiency.

Over the next year, the company is expected to create 50 to 60 jobs, contributing to skills development and economic growth.

Additionally, Government investment arm Investment Fiji backed the commissioning of the new aviation firm stating that the investment company is proud to support and welcome strategic investments like Byron Aviation that drive innovation, create jobs and deliver lasting value for Fiji.

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