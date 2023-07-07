Bus accident victims receive assistance

Peter and Cathy Smith were among the 78 students of Delana Primary School who were involved in the incident. [Photo: Supplied]

Two siblings who were involved in a bus accident in Banaras, Lautoka last month are still trying to recover psychologically from the incident.

Peter and Cathy Smith were among the 78 students of Delana Primary School who were involved in the incident.

According to Empower Pacific Clinical Supervisor Reshmi Singh, the siblings are among victims who have physically recovered from their injuries but are still trying to psychologically come to terms with what they experienced.

Singh says the NGO is assisting the children with trauma counselling and school supplies to help them cope and attend school fully equipped.

Peter, who is in Year 7 and Cathy of Year 3, received their new bags, stationery and other assistance at the Empower Pacific head office in Lautoka earlier this week.

Mother, Tamarisi Baravi Smith says the siblings will return to school next Monday and acknowledged Empower Pacific for the assistance rendered to her children.

Meanwhile Singh says some students involved in the accident are reportedly suddenly waking up in the middle of the night, feeling terrified while others are showing other signs of severe trauma.

She says the NGO has assured Delana Primary School of providing long-term psychological support for the students involved in the bus accident, the general school roll and their parents.