Alarming teenage pregnancy stats revealed

The Ministry of Health has revealed that its Health Information Unit recorded 1, 279 teenage pregnancy cases from 2018 to 2021.

This includes 1, 057 teenagers of iTaukei descent, 178 Fijians of Indian descent, and 44 in other races fell pregnant during this three-year period.

The statistics further show that the highest number of cases were recorded in the Central Division which stood at 636, the Western Division recorded 350 cases, 60 cases were in the Northern Division and 11 cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

Minister, Dr Antonio Lalabalavu says the statistics were gathered over a three-year period with particular focus on children 19-years of age and below.

Dr Lalabalavu says this is alarming and it will take a whole of Government and community approach to nip this social problem in the bud.

He says that along with the increasing cases of HIV/AIDS in the country which he revealed in Parliament last week, the ministry will increase its community outreach and awareness programmes on teenage pregnancy as well