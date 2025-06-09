87% of people struggle to access justice: Turaga

[file photo]

A new review of Fiji’s law and justice sector has found that 87% of Fijians cannot afford or navigate the legal system to get formal help.

The Justice Minister, Siromi Turaga, stated that the report—the first comprehensive review in over 20 years—reveals systemic challenges.

These problems include high costs, complexity, court backlogs, poor digital tools, and staff shortages.

He also noted outdated laws, with some dating back to 1879, and institutions operating in silos without adequate coordination.

“This is something that the Honorable Prime Minister emphasized yesterday, the silos syndrome that had persisted before we came in. Yes, it is also a story of resilience.”

Turaga adds that despite the challenges, Fiji’s justice sector has continued to function through the dedication, integrity, and commitment of its people.

He says the report will guide the Ministry of Justice to transform this resilience into reform and help the sector move from merely coping to thriving.

Turaga adds the reforms focus on improving justice efficiency, fighting corruption, modernizing legal systems, ensuring access to justice, reforming law enforcement, updating laws, and increasing community engagement and legal awareness.

He adds that the roadmap also includes several judiciary-led initiatives, such as e-filing pilots, AI transcription in the High Court’s criminal divisions, virtual hearings for maritime regions, and a 90-day disposal benchmark for small claims and traffic cases.

However, Opposition member Faiyaz Koya raised concern that the ministry did not invite the Standing Committee on Justice, Law, and Human Rights to discuss the provisions of these reforms.

“This is where the laws are actually looked at. And one of the most important parts of the machinery in all of this is the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights. Let me just tell you, you did not even invite the committee. Very sad. On a daily basis, we deal with this. On a daily basis we deal with this.”

Koya adds that their guidance on the reforms was needed because the comments go out to the public during the consultation process for every single bill presented to the committee.

