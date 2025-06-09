2026 Fiji- Australia business mission underway

The Fiji Australia Business Mission 2026 has officially commenced in Melbourne.

In a statement by Investment Fiji, the delegation from Fiji visited Vinay’s Foods, a major distributor of Fijian products in Australia.

Led by Finance, Commerce and Business Development Minister Esrom Immanuel, the delegation engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening trade links and expanding export opportunities for Fijian goods.

Vinay’s Foods is an Australian-owned family business founded in 2006 by Vinay Redd and has grown from a small garage operation into one of Victoria’s largest distributors of Fijian products and frozen vegetables.

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Talks during the visit focused on the strong potential for Fiji’s agricultural exports, particularly cowpeas, frozen plantain, cassava, and shredded coconut.

With Fijian exporters present, the meeting enabled direct engagement with the distributor, helping to streamline supply chains and improve market access for local producers.

In the statement, Mr Reddy outlined plans to expand the company’s processing facility in Labasa, Vanua Levu, to meet increasing demand in Australia while creating new employment opportunities in Fiji.

Investment Fiji stressed that the business mission is a self-funded initiative by private sector participants and aims to open new markets for Fijian exporters and attract Australian investment into Fiji.

Following the Melbourne engagements, the delegation will continue to Adelaide and Cairns as part of ongoing efforts to build stronger trade partnerships and drive economic growth.

Investment Fiji reiterates that the investment arm is committed to expanding its export base and encouraging Australian businesses to invest and operate in Fiji, contributing to long-term economic development in the country.

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