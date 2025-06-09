194,000 tonnes of cane remain unharvested

[file photo]

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh says about 32 percent of cane in the Rarawai and Penang areas, or around 194,000 tonnes, is yet to be harvested, while 68 percent has already been crushed.

Singh says more than 74,000 tonnes of cane have been transferred from Rarawai to Lautoka for processing, at a government cost of over $1.1 million.

He adds the Ministry is working to stabilise the sugar industry after the September fire at Rarawai Mill disrupted operations.

Singh states that the Ministry is providing $15 per tonne in transport assistance to affected farmers, along with new quota measures.

“One that not only ensures an equitable allocation of quotas between the two mills, but also prioritizes manual gains with available cane cutters to retain them for safeguarding the livelihoods, has greatly elevated the transportation burden of growers and ensured the continuity of harvesting operations.”

Singh says their priority remains protecting the livelihoods of farmers and mill workers while restoring full operational capacity across the sugar sector.

