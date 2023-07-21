11 percent increase in visitor arrivals

There has been an 11 percent increase in holiday arrivals for last month when compared to the same period in 2019.

Tourism Fiji says Fiji recorded 90,460 visitor arrivals in June.

It says this is equivalent to a 106 percent increase over the figures achieved in June 2019.

Australia and New Zealand contribute to 73 percent of arrivals.

It says there were 24,000 visitors from New Zealand, the highest arrivals in a month since reopening.

The holiday arrivals for June are a 19 percent increase from the previous month.

It adds the earnings for June were $321 million, contributing to $1.5 billion for the first six months of 2023.

Fiji has welcomed 417,852 arrivals this year and 1,077,390 since the reopening of borders.