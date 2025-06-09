Lil Nas X returns to court on police assault charges

Lil Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Hill, walks outside a court with his attorneys Christy O'Connor and Drew Findling. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday for proceedings related to his August arrest and charges of assaulting police officers.

The “Old Town Road” singer had missed a previous court date because he was undergoing inpatient treatment in another state, his lawyers said at the time.

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to four felony charges after authorities said he assaulted police officers who found him walking down a street naked.

At a brief hearing on Monday, a judge ordered the musician, whose real name is Montero Hill, to return to court on March 12 when a preliminary hearing date will be set.

The singer was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association Award, winning for his 2018 hit “Old Town Road.” He also earned two Grammys for the song.

His father, Robert Stafford, told reporters in August that Lil Nas X was “very remorseful for what happened.”

