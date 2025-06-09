Disney reaches new deal with YouTube TV

[Source: AP]

Disney and YouTube TV reached a new deal to bring channels like ABC and ESPN back to the Google-owned livestreaming platform Friday, ending a blackout for customers that dragged on for over two weeks.

“As part of the new deal, Disney’s full suite of networks and stations — including ESPN and ABC — have already begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers,” The Walt Disney Co. said in a statement.

YouTube TV also confirmed the return of Disney content on its platform, noting that subscribers should see channels back “over the course of the day.” It apologized for the disruption and thanked customers for their “patience as we negotiated on their behalf.”

Disney content went dark on YouTube TV the night of Oct. 30 after the two sides failed to reach a new licensing deal.

In the days that followed, YouTube TV subscribers were left without Disney channels on the platform — notably disrupting coverage of top college football matchups and professional sports games, as well as news and entertainment programming.

Beyond ESPN and ABC, other Disney-owned content removed from YouTube TV during the impasse included channels like NatGeo, FX, Freeform, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

