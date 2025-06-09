Thousands of Tunisian doctors strike, say health system close to collapse

[Source: Reuters]

Thousands of young doctors went on strike across Tunisia to demand higher pay and warn of an impending collapse of the health system, part of a broader wave of social unrest convulsing the country.

A spate of environmental and anti-government protests prompted by a worsening economic crisis and disruptions in public services has posed the biggest challenge to President Kais Saied since he seized all power in 2021.

“We are exhausted, underpaid and working in a system that is breaking down,” said Marwa, who declined to give her surname, while attending a protest rally in the capital Tunis with hundreds of other doctors.

“If nothing changes, more doctors will leave and the crisis will only deepen,” she added.

The protesters, wearing white coats, brandished placards that read “Dignity for doctors” and “Save our hospitals” as they gathered near Tunisia’s parliament.

As well as low wages, the protesters complained of outdated equipment and shortages of essential medical supplies, factors which they said were fuelling a growing exodus of young health professionals to Europe and the Gulf.

“As long as the authorities ignore our demands, we will continue to escalate, resist and lead the social movement in the country,” Wajih Dhakkar, head of the Young Doctors’ Organisation, told Reuters.

The Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Saied has accused what he describes as conspirators and infiltrators of fabricating crises in various sectors in order to undermine the state.

Tunisia has seen strikes over pay by transport workers and bank employees in recent months, while the southern city of Gabes has been a focal point of protests over a pollution crisis blamed on a state-owned chemical plant.

