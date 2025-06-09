Thailand and Cambodia keep fighting across contested border ahead of expected Trump calls

Source: Reuters

Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered its fourth day on Thursday as both sides waited for a promised telephone call from U.S. President Donald Trump, who says he believes he can again end the conflict between the two Southeast Asian nations.

On Wednesday, clashes at more than a dozen locations along the 817-km (508-mile) Thai-Cambodian border saw some of the most intense fighting since a five-day battle in July, which was the worst conflict in recent history.

In July, Trump stopped the fighting with calls to both leaders in which he threatened to halt trade talks unless they ended the conflict. Trump says he expects to speak with the countries’ leaders on Thursday.

“I think I can get them to stop fighting,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “I think I’m scheduled to speak to them tomorrow.”

However, Thailand has reacted more warily this time to overtures from Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who helped broker the July deal, which resulted in an extended ceasefire signed in October. Thailand insists the matter is for the two countries to resolve.

