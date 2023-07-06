Philadelphia mass shooting suspect posted 'disturbing messages'

[Source: Reuters]

A Philadelphia gunman charged with killing five people over the Fourth of July weekend left “disturbing messages” on social media before carrying out one of several U.S. mass shootings that marred the holiday break, authorities said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, appeared on Wednesday in Philadelphia County Municipal Court for arraignment on five counts of murder and other charges related to the Monday evening rampage, which appeared to be random.

In addition to the five deaths, two children were wounded in the attack, one of a rash of mass shootings over the holiday weekend in a country where gun violence has become nearly commonplace.

Article continues after advertisement

Some 16 mass shootings took place across the U.S. from Friday evening until Wednesday morning, leaving 15 dead and 94 injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

In Philadelphia, investigators said they have yet to determine a motive for the shooting. Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said at a briefing on Wednesday that authorities were focusing on “disturbing” posts found on the suspect’s social media accounts.

She did not reveal the substance of those posts, nor what was written in a will for the suspect dated June 23 that investigators also discovered. Later when asked by a reporter, officials declined to comment.

Bilal urged the public to alert authorities if they see extreme posts on social media.

“That is on all of us, not sit in silence when we see these type of posters that are threatening to harm us, harm our communities, harm our children,” she said.

Carriker wore a bullet-proof vest and a ski mask during the shooting, officials said. They added he had no apparent connection with any of the victims he gunned down, apparently at random, before being taken into custody.

The suspect may have obtained at least one of his weapons illegally, District Attorney Larry Krasner said. He also carried a handgun during the attack.

“We’re talking about completely innocent bystanders who did absolutely nothing to put themselves at risk and they have suffered this horrifying consequence,” Krasner told CNN during an interview.

The five males killed were Lashyd Merritt, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, and Ralph Moralis, Daujan Brown, 15, and Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, according to police. The wounded children were aged two and 13.