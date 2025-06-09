Indian army says no violation of ceasefire after reports of Pakistani firing

[Source: Reuters]

The Indian army on Tuesday said there had been no violation of ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) that separates Indian-controlled and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, after some Indian media reported that Islamabad had violated the truce by opening fire.

“There have been some media and social media reports regarding ceasefire violation in Poonch region. It is clarified that there has been NO ceasefire violation along the Line of Control,” the army said.

The Pakistani army did not respond to a request for comment outside regular hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.