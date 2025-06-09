Canada lists four extremist, insurgent groups as foreign terrorist entities

[Source: Reuters]

Canada has added four transnational extremist and insurgent groups to its list of foreign terrorist entities, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a statement, the government said was adding 764, Maniac Murder Cult and Terrorgram Collective, calling them “transnational ideologically motivated violent extremist networks” that target young people in particular.

It also added Islamic State-Mozambique, an affiliate of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.