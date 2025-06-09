Matana hails team’s resilience

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji men’s 7s captain Jerry Matana says the team’s response to recent setbacks proves their growth, following their back-to-back victory at the Singapore 7s on Sunday.

Fiji defeated France 21–12 in the final, claiming their second consecutive title at the Singapore leg and climbing to the top of the World Series standings with 52 points.

Reflecting on the team’s campaign, Matana praised the players for bouncing back after earlier struggles in the series.

“I’m so proud of the boys, and I want to thank the boys for their hard work and their striving to do after conceding a few points to South Africa and the other teams. We came back; we came back stronger.”

The Singapore leg continues to be a happy hunting ground for the Fijians, and Matana was quick to acknowledge the team’s connection with the tournament.

“Of course, like I said in a press conference, we love playing in Singapore.”

Fiji will now shift focus to Perth this weekend, where they are in a tough pool with Spain, Argentina, and South Africa.

All Fiji’s games will be live on FBC TV.

