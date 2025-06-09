Fiji Men’s 7s power past Spain

[Source: supplied]

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s side continued their strong start at the Singapore 7s, securing their second consecutive pool victory with a convincing 28–7 win over Spain.

Fiji wasted no time asserting control, racing to an early lead through tries from Iowane Teba and George Bose, before Terio Veilawa and Nacani Bognisoko added to the tally as the men in white built a 14–7 halftime advantage.

Spain briefly threatened through Josep Serres in the first half, but Fiji’s defensive pressure and speed around the breakdown kept the Europeans at bay for the remainder of the contest.

The second half belonged firmly to Fiji, with their trademark flair and physicality coming to the fore. Terio Veilawa’s influence continued both in attack and off the tee, while Douglas Daveta added further points as Fiji pulled away on the scoreboard.

The side will face South Africa at 11.46 pm tonight in their last pool match, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.

