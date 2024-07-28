Winning gold 'doesn't get old' for swimmer Caeleb Dressel after American clinches eighth

[Source: Reuters]

Caeleb Dressel has made a habit of winning only gold medals at the Olympics and the American swimmer, who won his eighth on Saturday in Paris, said he still experiences the same high as when he got his first gold eight years ago.

The United States beat Australia and Italy to win the 4×100 metres freestyle at La Defense Arena as Dressel swam the anchor leg and brought gold home — his fifth relay gold at the Olympics and third straight in the event.

Dressel was all smiles as the American flag was raised and the anthem played out, but the 27-year-old soon had tears streaming down his face when he embraced his family — including his five-month old son — moments later.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s really special, making the team in front of him and then winning a gold in front of him. Just checking little boxes that I never would have thought to create throughout my career,” Dressel told reporters.

“You can’t explain this moment until you’re on the podium watching the flag go up… I remember how it was for me, my first gold. I mean I lost it, I made it off the podium but it’s special seeing that and being a part of that with these guys.

“It’s an extremely special moment and no one can take that away from them (his teammates). Relays are a little more special. It takes me right back to my first gold, it really doesn’t get old.”

Dressel won two golds in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and added five more at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

While he was unable to keep his emotions in check, his teammate Jack Alexy was far more stoic on the podium despite claiming his first Olympic gold medal.

“I was just truly honoured to be part of this relay and watching Caeleb finish that off for us and making Team USA proud and starting off with a gold,” the 21-year-old said.

“I was able to find my family (later) and that was awesome. That’s when I got really emotional. I saw them tearing up, they’ve been awesome the whole ride.”

But it was Hunter Armstrong’s scorching split of 46.75 that really helped the U.S. pip Australia to the gold.

“I just went in! I will give my entire body and soul up for these boys,” he said.

“And I knew I had to give Caeleb everything I had (for the final leg), so I’m glad I was able to get my job done.”