Wales men and women face Barbarians in Twickenham double-header

Wales men and women will face the Barbarians in a double-header at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham in June.

The matches will be played on the 27th with the men’s game happening first and then the women’s showdown.

The matches are expected to be uncapped fixtures.

It is considered an away game for Wales so Barbarians choose the venue as the “home side”, while the Principality Stadium is hosting non-related rugby events over the summer.

Wales men last played the Barbarians in November 2023 in Cardiff when the hosts won 49-26 in an 11-try uncapped encounter.

Wales men will use the match in London as part of their preparations for the inaugural Nations Championship in which they will face southern hemisphere sides Fiji,

Argentina and South Africa over consecutive weeks in July.

