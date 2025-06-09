Waisilagi commits to long-term dream

Hopes of one day supporting and taking care of his family are slowly taking root for 17-year-old rising star, Manasa Waisilagi.

Since making his debut for Fiji at just 15, football is more than just a sport, but is an opportunity to achieve his dream.

Waisilagi doesn’t play for the thrill of the sport, but with the hope of one day making it big and becoming the backbone of his family.

And now, with the Fiji Football Association launching the country’s first professional club, that dream feels closer than ever.

For Waisilagi, the path to the top level no longer feels like a distant possibility.

Born and raised in Ba, he has witnessed first-hand the power of football. Training alongside some of Fiji’s biggest names — including Roy Krishna and Thomas Dunn — during development sessions has only fueled his ambition.

“Seeing players from Fiji like Roy earning a lot of money playing at international level has only motivated me more. I want to reach that stage so one day I can support my family.”

Watching their discipline, their drive, and their success has shown him exactly what the sport can offer.

Waisilagi was also part of the Fiji Under-17 squad that featured at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year — an experience he says reshaped his outlook on what is possible for young Fijian players.

