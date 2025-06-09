Suva retain Vulaca Volleyball Championship titles

[Source: Suva Volleyball/Facebook]

Suva Volleyball Association successfully defended both the men’s and women’s titles at the Vulaca Volleyball Championship, once again asserting their dominance in the national competition.

The Suva men’s team overcame a strong Nasinu side in the final to retain the championship they won last year. The match lived up to expectations, with both teams displaying intensity and skill, but Suva held their composure in the decisive moments to claim back-to-back titles.

In the women’s division, Suva continued their impressive run by defeating Kinoya in the final. The defending champions showed consistency and teamwork throughout the tournament, maintaining control to secure another Vulaca crown.

The double triumph marks a successful defence of both titles for Suva, underlining the association’s strength and depth in volleyball.

