Vidiri legacy to live on with new Drua-Blues trophy

[Photo: The Blues/Facebook]

Rugby great Joeli Vidiri will be honoured with a new memorial trophy to be contested between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Auckland Blues when the two meet in round 7 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this weekend.

The Blues have confirmed that the Joeli Vidiri Memorial Trophy will be introduced this Saturday when the two sides meet at Eden Park, marking the first time the honour will be contested.

The annual fixture will recognise Vidiri’s lasting impact on rugby across Fiji and New Zealand, with the trophy to be played for every time the two teams clash.

Vidiri, one of the most electrifying wingers of his era, represented the FIJI Water Flying Fijians before going on to become an All Black in the 1990s.

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He starred for the Blues from 1996 to 2001, scoring 43 tries in 61 appearances and becoming a fan favourite for his powerful running and humility.

The Blues say the trophy reflects Vidiri’s unique role in connecting the two rugby nations and celebrating a legacy that went beyond the field.

Members of the Vidiri family are expected to be part of a special on-field presentation during the inaugural match.

Vidiri’s career was cut short after he was diagnosed with a serious kidney illness in 2001.

He passed away in 2022.

The Drua will take on the Blues at 6.05pm Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

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