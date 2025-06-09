Kiss thrilled with Reds unbelievable defense against Drua

Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss hopes they continue the momentum after its first time win in four matches against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Fiji, in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash on the weekend in Lautoka.

Kiss was left thrilled with the grit shown in a three-try display and is calling for more of the same “unbelievable” defence that kept the Drua try-less and propelled the Australian team to a fourth straight Shop N Save Super Rugby win.

The Drua failed to score a try on home soil for the first time since entering the competition in 2022 as the Reds powered to a 21-6 victory.

Kiss says the huge respect they had for the Drua was represented by the way that they approached theirr defence.

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He says to keep the Drua try-less at homeis an unbelievable effort by the boys.

It was a third loss for the Drua, who were coming off big wins over the Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies.

The Drua faces the Blues in Auckland on Friday at 6:05pm.

You can catch the action live on FBC Sports.

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