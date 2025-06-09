Silly mistakes cost Drua historic three-peat

[Photo: FILE]

Costly errors denied the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua a potential historic third consecutive home victory, as they fell 21–6 to the Queensland Reds in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash yesterday.

Whenever the Drua looked to build momentum, handling mistakes and knock-ons repeatedly stalled their progress.

Even with the Reds reduced to 14 men in the first half, the Drua were unable to capitalise, managing just two penalty kicks for their only points of the match.

Captain Frank Lomani acknowledged the need for improvement, saying the team must return to the drawing board and address their weaknesses.

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“We just couldn’t finish with most of the opportunities we had, and the Reds capitalised on that. We apologise to our fans, but the boys gave their best.”

Although the Drua were strong at the breakdown and enjoyed more possession than the Reds, the visitors proved more composed, controlling the game with a disciplined tactical kicking approach.

The Drua now turn their attention to another tough challenge, facing the Auckland Blues in New Zealand next weekend, with the match set to be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

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