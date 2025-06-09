Kolinisau warns squad of high-pressure Dubai format

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has reminded his players that the new 2026 SVNS structure will leave no margin for error when they run out in Dubai this weekend.

The updated format features eight teams per gender, split into two pools of four.

Only the top two from each pool will advance directly to the semi-finals, with the quarter-final round removed.

Coach Osea Kolinisau.

Kolinisau says that the change effectively turns every pool match into a knockout encounter.

He has been pushing the message that Fiji cannot afford to drop a game if they want to secure a place in the final four.

“We can’t drop a game. We can’t drop a game in this format. Every game we have to play and make sure we come up on top to secure ourselves in the semi-final.”

The Fiji 7s side is pooled with Argentina, France and South Africa, three teams Kolinisau expects will arrive well prepared.

Argentina enters the season as the series champions, while South Africa and France remain consistent contenders.

Kolinisau believes the squad is ready for the challenge and expects a strong response from his players under the heightened pressure of the new system.

Dubai 7s will run from 29th of this month.

