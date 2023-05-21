We will work on our weaknesses: Derenalagi

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be working on their weaknesses after their showdown against the NSW Waratahs last night.

The side went down to the Waratahs, 32-18.

Fijian Drua captain, Meli Derenalagi says they were expecting an encounter as such.

“We will try to study our weaknesses and lots of work before next week’s game.”



Fijian Drua Captain, Meli Derenalagi (right).

Derenalagi says they have homework when they get home that is working on their downfalls.

He thanked all the fans for their support and reassured them that they would come back stronger.

Drua is now in 10th place in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific standings.