Taveuni camp finds strength in unity

Taveuni Kajiana side.

A quiet confidence surrounded the Taveuni Kaji/Kajiana teams at the Vodafone Fiji Primary Schools Kaji Competition.

While their opponents are focused on skills and strength, this team drew its motivation from faith and community spirit.

Even though the team could not reach the knockout stages today, the Taveuni camp was not saddened, instead they took it as a lesson to learn and reflect.

According to Taveuni team manager Iliseva Mosimalua, the squad’s preparations went far beyond the rugby field as a two-week camp was centered on spiritual development, with the team holding daily church services.

“We are so grateful for the parish priest for allowing us to have the mass. We are happy with the discipline because first, we instill the spiritual development in them and it really works. They are very disciplined compared to other districts that we’ve been with at the camp.”

The team’s journey from the island to the capital was a testament to the community’s passionate support.

Scores of parents and supporters made the long trip, driven by a desire to witness their children compete.

It’s a commitment that fuels the young players and portrays the deep-rooted love for rugby in Taveuni.

Mosimalua is also confident in the future of rugby on the island, noting that the development program, which starts with tag rugby, is now following national and international standards.

