Suva defeats Nadroga at home

Suva started its Skipper Cup campaign on a winning note, defeating Nadroga 31-17 at Bidesi Park.

Nadroga started with a bang scoring two quick tries to Taitusi Lulusinu to lead 12-0 just 14 minutes into the match.

Suva’s forward pack went to work, putting their bodies on the line and were able to power through with back-to-back tries for captain James Brown and Vilikesa Neirau.

The Capital side led 14-12 at the break.

Suva took charge of the game in the second spell, dominating possession and territory.

In familiar fashion to the first two tries, they were able to get through again, this time it was Inoke Ravuiwasa who barged through.

They extended their lead to 24-12 after Enele Malele who converted the try, slotted another three points after Nadroga was penalized.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Nadroga finally string a few passes together without knocking it on and gradually gained ground.

Five meters out from the tryline, the Stallions spread the ball wide and fullback Anare Tutai showed his speed to edge the defenders, dotting down their third try.

They closed in the scoreline 17-24.

Suva responded just minutes after again with the forwards in play and replacement Uraia Merekula swept away any doubt with their last try.

In other results, Nadi thrashed Yasawa 40-17, Naitasiri edged Macuata 29-25 and Tailevu beat Namosi 18-15.